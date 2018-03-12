Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Frontier recovers first diamonds at SA project

12 march 2018
News

ASX-listed Frontier Diamonds said it has recovered the first diamonds from its Bellsbank kimberlite pipe exploration project, in South Africa.
The diamonds, it said, were discovered from the sample taken from the upper levels of the calcretised kimberlite facies of the pipe.
The biggest stone recovered was 1.45 carats.
“Discovery of diamonds in the upper calcretised kimberlite suggests a strong possibility that the lower facies will contain diamonds,” it said.
Frontier also said that sample treated as part of the hot commissioning of the dual bulk sample and tailings treatment plant was recently completed at a cost of about $1.2 million.
Meanwhile, the company said an economic evaluation of the project, including resource and reserve estimation as well as mine planning, would start soon after bulk sample had been taken.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

