Frontier recovers first diamonds at SA project

12 march 2018

ASX-listed Frontier Diamonds said it has recovered the first diamonds from its Bellsbank kimberlite pipe exploration project, in South Africa.

The diamonds, it said, were discovered from the sample taken from the upper levels of the calcretised kimberlite facies of the pipe.

The biggest stone recovered was 1.45 carats.

“Discovery of diamonds in the upper calcretised kimberlite suggests a strong possibility that the lower facies will contain diamonds,” it said.

Frontier also said that sample treated as part of the hot commissioning of the dual bulk sample and tailings treatment plant was recently completed at a cost of about $1.2 million.

Meanwhile, the company said an economic evaluation of the project, including resource and reserve estimation as well as mine planning, would start soon after bulk sample had been taken.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



