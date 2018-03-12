Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Mountain Province and Kennady Diamonds filed joint management information circular

12 march 2018
News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Kennady Diamonds Inc. announced that they have filed a joint management information circular and related proxy materials in advance of their respective special shareholders' meetings seeking approval of, among other things, the arrangement involving a proposed business combination.
The Circular is now in the process of being mailed to the shareholders of Mountain Province and Kennady to provide them with information about both companies and the proposed arrangement.
On January 28, 2018, Mountain Province and Kennady entered into an arrangement agreement and announced, on January 29, 2018, a proposed business combination pursuant to which Mountain Province will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kennady.
The arrangement is expected to be completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
The Kennady and Mountain Province special meetings are scheduled to be held on Monday, April 9, in Vancouver.
Upon completion of the Transaction, the combined company will be owned approximately 76% by Mountain Province shareholders and 24% by Kennady shareholders (excluding common shares to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement).

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels


Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished