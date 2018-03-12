Mountain Province and Kennady Diamonds filed joint management information circular

12 march 2018

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Kennady Diamonds Inc. announced that they have filed a joint management information circular and related proxy materials in advance of their respective special shareholders' meetings seeking approval of, among other things, the arrangement involving a proposed business combination.

The Circular is now in the process of being mailed to the shareholders of Mountain Province and Kennady to provide them with information about both companies and the proposed arrangement.

On January 28, 2018, Mountain Province and Kennady entered into an arrangement agreement and announced, on January 29, 2018, a proposed business combination pursuant to which Mountain Province will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kennady.

The arrangement is expected to be completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The Kennady and Mountain Province special meetings are scheduled to be held on Monday, April 9, in Vancouver.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the combined company will be owned approximately 76% by Mountain Province shareholders and 24% by Kennady shareholders (excluding common shares to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement).

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels





