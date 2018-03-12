Nirav Modi’s Firestar Diamond granted a stay on debts to creditors

05 march 2018

At the end of last week, the New York branch of the US Bankruptcy Court issued an order imposing a temporary stay on the collection of debts from Firestar Diamond, a company owned by Nirav Modi, which had filed for protection against creditors due to bankruptcy.

Firestar Diamond’s filing for bankruptcy followed after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) initiated a criminal case against Indian diamantaire Nirav Modi in connection with the allegedly issued unauthorized loans of $ 2 billion to the Nirav Modi Company and its foreign subsidiaries, including Firestar Diamond.

The US Bankruptcy Court ruling means that creditors will not be able to take measures to collect debts from Firestar Diamond or its property during the period of the granted stay. It is reported that the court appointed a meeting of Firestar Diamond creditors on March 30 in New York.





