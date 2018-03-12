Carats.io: A Month of Rising Polished Diamond Prices Ends in Declines

07 march 2018

Asking prices of polished diamonds increased during the month of February in Israel, although they closed the month with declines, says Carats.io in a statement released last Sunday, according to which Israeli diamond traders decreased prices this past week, coinciding with an important trade fair held in Hong Kong.

Polished diamond prices in Israel declined on average 0.89% during week nine (February 25-March 3) of 2018, compared to the previous week. GDX, Carats.io’s general index, averaged 10,029.16 during the week. The index represents the most tradable diamonds in the Israeli diamond market.

The GDX index opened the week at 10,096.91, and closed at 10,012.22, declining 0.86% from start to end. The declining prices follow a period of rising prices, buoyed by increased demand and positive expectations from the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show. The rising price trend of the previous weeks continued during Sunday and Monday, however on Tuesday, February 27, the day the show opened, traders lowered prices nearly across the board. During the following days, traders slowly adjusted prices upwards.

The goods that had the deepest decline were the smaller size diamonds, as reflected by the GDX-D index of diamonds weighing 0.18-0.99 carats. The GDX-I index, which represents the top color and clarity polished diamonds traded in the market, was least effected by the declines, down on average 0.53%.

Despite the declines late in the month, Carats.io’s second month of indexed pricing, asking prices of polished diamonds increased overall during February. The rise was fueled by retailer restocking in the US following the November-December Holiday Season, a trade fair held at the Israel Diamond Exchange that generated large traffic and many transactions, as well as expectations for an active show in Hong Kong. During the month, the overall GDX index rose 0.85%. GDX-D increased 1.22%, reflecting strong demand for smaller diamonds in the US consumer market.

---

About Carats.io:

Carats.io specializes in Big Data solutions for the precious gem and diamond industries. The company applies a sophisticated algorithm that compares individual diamond grade to daily market conditions, based on not less than 14 diamond parameters. In partnership with the IDE the company has launched the GDX index, the first of its kind diamond market index, based on the daily diamond trading data within the IDE.



In the next few months, Carats.io will issue two cryptocurrencies - CUT for diamond dealers B2B trading and CARAT for the public - each backed by diamonds purchased on the Israel Diamond Exchange, thereby building the first-ever viable secondary market for diamond commerce. Both currencies are backed by diamonds, with a market cap coverage of 50 percent.

By commoditizing the diamond market, Carats.io allows end-users to invest in the real-world diamond market of the Israel Diamond Exchange enabling them to trade with the more familiar, less volatile, and entirely asset-based CARAT currency.

GDX structure:

Carats tracks the asking prices of tens of thousands GIA certified, round diamonds, with no culet that are offered on Get-Diamonds.



● GDX – 0.18 - 2.5 carats, D-I, IF - SI2

● GDX-I –0.18 - 2.5 carats, D-F, IF - VVS2

● GDX-J –0.18 - 2.5 carats, G-I, VS1 - SI2

● GDX-D –0.18 - 0.99 carats, D-I, IF - SI2

● GDX 1+ – 1 - 2.5 carats, D-I, IF - SI2

