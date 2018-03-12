Exclusive
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’
At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...
12 march 2018
Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"
Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...
05 march 2018
Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again
Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.
26 february 2018
Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall
Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...
19 february 2018
Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product
Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...
12 february 2018
ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 541.9 million in February
In February, ALROSA Group sold USD 541.9 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to USD 532.8 million, polished diamond sales – USD 9.1 million.
In January–February 2018, ALROSA’s rough and polished diamond sales amounted to USD 1.046 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for USD 1.032 billion, polished diamonds – for USD 14.6 million.
“In February, the core diamond markets were quite strong. The diamond cutting sector continues replenishing the stock. Demand for diamond products was also backed up by good jewelry sales in China on the eve of the Chinese New Year. Prices for diamonds in most size categories grew in January-February,” commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.