Gem Diamonds recovers another +100ct stone

07 march 2018
News

Gem Diamonds has recovered a 152-carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
This was the sixth diamond of more than 100 carats that the company had recovered since the beginning of the year.

news_07032018_gem_152_ct.jpg
Image credit: Gem Diamonds

The stones included a 910-carat diamond recovered last month.
Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick said last month that recovery of greater than 100 carat diamonds was due to the ongoing technical improvements made at the Letšeng mine
The company produced 111,811 carats in 2017, a 3 percent growth from 108, 206 carats realised, a year earlier.
 It sold 107, 152 carats last year, down 2 percent from 108, 945 carats sold in 2016.
 However, revenue collected from the diamond sales was up 12 percent to 206.8 million or $1,930 per carat during the period under review from $184.6 million or $1,695, a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

