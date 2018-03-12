Gem Diamonds recovers another +100ct stone

07 march 2018

Gem Diamonds has recovered a 152-carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

Image credit: Gem Diamonds



The stones included a 910-carat diamond recovered last month.

Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick said last month that recovery of greater than 100 carat diamonds was due to the ongoing technical improvements made at the Letšeng mine

The company produced 111,811 carats in 2017, a 3 percent growth from 108, 206 carats realised, a year earlier.

It sold 107, 152 carats last year, down 2 percent from 108, 945 carats sold in 2016.

However, revenue collected from the diamond sales was up 12 percent to 206.8 million or $1,930 per carat during the period under review from $184.6 million or $1,695, a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished