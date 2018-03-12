Kennady obtained interim order for plan of arrangement

07 march 2018

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Kennady Diamonds Inc. announced that Kennady obtained an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in respect of the acquisition by Mountain Province of Kennady by way of plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The interim order authorizes, among other things, Kennady to call and hold a special shareholders meeting to approve the arrangement. In accordance with the interim order, the Kennady and Mountain Province special meetings are scheduled to be held on Monday, April 9, in Vancouver.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the combined company will be owned approximately 76% by Mountain Province shareholders and 24% by Kennady shareholders (excluding common shares to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement).



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



