DPA to launch China marketing program in July

07 march 2018

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has unveiled its plans to launch a marketing program in China targeted at millenials in July.

The DPA has already deployed its generic diamond marketing program “Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond” in US and India hoping to appeal to the millennial desire for real experiences by emphasizing the rarity and preciousness of diamonds.

“[This is] the next step in our global platform, which is all about connecting Chinese millennials with diamonds,” Jean-Marc Lieberherr, CEO of the DPA, said at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show last week. “We look forward to continuing to engage with China’s extensive diamond and jewelry community to inject new energy into the diamond category.”

DPA's first Chinese campaign on TV, digital and social-media will present diamonds as a genuine symbol of love with the power to inspire care, tenderness and consideration.

“China is an important global consumer market and presents a significant opportunity for us,” said DPA chairman Stephen Lussier. “The DPA plays an important role in ensuring the entire diamond and jewelry community can realize the full potential of this market.”



