De Beers earns $555m from second sales cycle

07 march 2018

Anglo American said De Beers earned $555 million from its second sales cycle compared with $553 million, a year earlier.

This, although provisional, was a decrease from the $672 million realised during the first sales cycle.

Despite the drop in earnings, De Beers group chief executive Bruce Cleaver said the second sales cycle of the year saw the continuation of “good” rough diamond demand.

“This was in line with expectations, following strong retail sales of diamond jewellery during the US holiday season and positive early signs for consumer demand over Chinese New Year.”

He said last month that the seasonal restocking demand does usually see a larger share of annual purchases being planned into the first sales cycle of the year by customers, resulting in an improved sales performance.

Anglo said recently that De Beers’ average rough diamond price decreased by 13 percent in 2017 to $162/carat compared to $187/carat in 2016 mainly due to a lower value mix.

This, it said, was partly offset by an 8 percent increase in consolidated sales volumes to 32.5 million carats from 30.0 million carats in 2016.

De Beers’ rough diamond production increased by 22 percent to 33.5 million carats in 2017 from 27.3 million carats in 2016, reflecting stronger underlying trading conditions as well as the contribution from the ramp-up of Gahcho Kué.

The group was expected to produce between 34 and 36 million carats this year, subject to trading conditions.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



