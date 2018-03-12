Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

RioZim’s Murowa needs $125m to extend life of mine by three years

07 march 2018
News

RioZim said its Murowa Diamond Mine in Zvishavane is in need of $125 million to extend the life of mine by three years.
Company chief executive Bheki Nkomo told a Parliamentary portfolio committee on mines that the capitalisation of Murowa would boost output beyond one million carats per year.
He said about $45 million had been invested over the past three years to extend the life of mine.
“Going into the future we are working with a life of mine that ends 18 months from now. As we go deeper into our kimberlitic operations, the cost of mining dramatically increases so hence if we need to extract more diamonds we need to invest more,” Nkomo was quoted as saying by New Ziana news agency.
“To extend the life of mine by approximately another three years, we will need a further investment of approximately $125 million into exploration, new Greenfield plant, heavy mobile equipment, new staff accommodation plus related infrastructure, electricity and water infrastructure upgrade.”
Murowa produced 255 000 carats in 2015, while production went up to 475 000 carats in 2016, according to Nkomo.
“In 2017 we almost tripled the 2015 levels and we forecast that in 2018 we should be able to achieve approximately over a million carats of diamonds,” he said without providing figures.
RioZim took over the mine from Rio Tinto in July 2015.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished