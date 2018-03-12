RioZim’s Murowa needs $125m to extend life of mine by three years

07 march 2018

RioZim said its Murowa Diamond Mine in Zvishavane is in need of $125 million to extend the life of mine by three years.

Company chief executive Bheki Nkomo told a Parliamentary portfolio committee on mines that the capitalisation of Murowa would boost output beyond one million carats per year.

He said about $45 million had been invested over the past three years to extend the life of mine.

“Going into the future we are working with a life of mine that ends 18 months from now. As we go deeper into our kimberlitic operations, the cost of mining dramatically increases so hence if we need to extract more diamonds we need to invest more,” Nkomo was quoted as saying by New Ziana news agency.

“To extend the life of mine by approximately another three years, we will need a further investment of approximately $125 million into exploration, new Greenfield plant, heavy mobile equipment, new staff accommodation plus related infrastructure, electricity and water infrastructure upgrade.”

Murowa produced 255 000 carats in 2015, while production went up to 475 000 carats in 2016, according to Nkomo.

“In 2017 we almost tripled the 2015 levels and we forecast that in 2018 we should be able to achieve approximately over a million carats of diamonds,” he said without providing figures.

RioZim took over the mine from Rio Tinto in July 2015.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





