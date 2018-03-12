Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

UK capital markets now difficult to raise funds for juniors, says Stellar Diamonds

07 march 2018
News

Stellar Diamonds said capital markets in the UK are proving “extremely” difficult to raise funds for junior mining companies.
Company chief executive Karl Smithson said the market capitalisation of Stellar during the last six months hovered around the $2 million level, which provided additional challenges of raising capital to develop the mine in Sierra Leone.
He, however, said that a possible share offer to acquire Stellar by ASX-listed Newfield Resources, at a “significant” premium for the company’s shareholders, was received which, if successful and alongside a planned fundraise by Newfield, would also bring the required project development capital for Tongo-Tonguma.
“Alongside any possible offer for the Company and subsequent to the period ended 31 December 2017, Newfield Resources has advanced to Stellar an unsecured $3 million loan…,” said Smithson.
The funds were meant for the front end engineering design programme, mine plan drilling, payment of certain licence fees, creditors and transaction fees.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished