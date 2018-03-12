Exclusive
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’
At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...
Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"
Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...
Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again
Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.
Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall
Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...
Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product
Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...
ALROSA Group increased its diamond reserves to almost 1.2 billion carats in 2017
ALROSA allocated a total of almost 8 billion rubles for exploration and developments works in 2017. At the same time, the company kicked off a reform of its exploration complex aimed at increasing its efficiency.
In 2017, ALROSA and its subsidiaries carried out geological exploration on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), in the Arkhangelsk Region and Angola (the Kwango concession). In Russia, geological exploration was focused on eight most promising areas, seven of which are located in Yakutia.
The increase in reserves resulted from the exploration and assessment of deep levels of the Internatsionalnaya diamond pipe, the appraisal of reserves at deep levels of the Yubileynaya diamond pipe, as well as the completion of assessment works at the third stage of the buried Nyurbinskaya placer.
In 2017, following the decision of its Supervisory Board, ALROSA implemented the first stage of its geological exploration reform. The company’s four geological exploration divisions operating on a territorial basis were transformed into three specialized centers engaged in geological exploration, mining and drilling, and also scientific and analytical works. The purpose of these changes is to eliminate duplication of administrative and management functions strengthening the role of the Chief Geologist Service in the exploration complex of ALROSA Group.
"The reform of the exploration complex should help to optimize it and increase efficiency, eliminate duplicate functions, improve management efficiency and reduce costs. According to our estimates, the cumulative effect of these changes will amount to more than 300 million rubles a year, while preserving the pace of geological exploration," Konstantin Garanin, Chief Geologist of ALROSA said.