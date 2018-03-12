ALROSA Group increased its diamond reserves to almost 1.2 billion carats in 2017

06 march 2018

ALROSA has summed up the results of exploration activities in 2017, noting that its diamond reserves, taking into account the explored deposits assessed in accordance with the standards of the State Reserves Committee, increased by 57.8 million carats in the course of one year. As of January 1, 2018, the Group’s reserves reached 1,182 million carats.

ALROSA allocated a total of almost 8 billion rubles for exploration and developments works in 2017. At the same time, the company kicked off a reform of its exploration complex aimed at increasing its efficiency.

In 2017, ALROSA and its subsidiaries carried out geological exploration on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), in the Arkhangelsk Region and Angola (the Kwango concession). In Russia, geological exploration was focused on eight most promising areas, seven of which are located in Yakutia.

The increase in reserves resulted from the exploration and assessment of deep levels of the Internatsionalnaya diamond pipe, the appraisal of reserves at deep levels of the Yubileynaya diamond pipe, as well as the completion of assessment works at the third stage of the buried Nyurbinskaya placer.

In 2017, following the decision of its Supervisory Board, ALROSA implemented the first stage of its geological exploration reform. The company’s four geological exploration divisions operating on a territorial basis were transformed into three specialized centers engaged in geological exploration, mining and drilling, and also scientific and analytical works. The purpose of these changes is to eliminate duplication of administrative and management functions strengthening the role of the Chief Geologist Service in the exploration complex of ALROSA Group.

"The reform of the exploration complex should help to optimize it and increase efficiency, eliminate duplicate functions, improve management efficiency and reduce costs. According to our estimates, the cumulative effect of these changes will amount to more than 300 million rubles a year, while preserving the pace of geological exploration," Konstantin Garanin, Chief Geologist of ALROSA said.






