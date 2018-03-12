Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Irish diamond miner to expand in Finland

06 march 2018
News
Finland’s mining authority has granted Ireland’s Karelian Diamond Resources a four-year exploration claim in the Kaavi region, located in the eastern part of the country. This license provides the holder with an exclusive right to apply for a mining permit.
The 28.84-hectare property is close to Karelian’s Lahtojoki mining operation, which is en route to becoming the first diamond mine in Europe, outside Russia. The new property covers an area near where kimberlite boulders were discovered last year. Such discovery, said the company Chairman Richard Conroy in a press release, suggest the presence of an undiscovered Kimberlite source.
“The most likely explanation for the source of this boulder is that it is derived from an undiscovered kimberlite up ice from the initial discovery site,” the miner explained.
