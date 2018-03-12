Irish diamond miner to expand in Finland

06 march 2018

Finland’s mining authority has granted Ireland’s Karelian Diamond Resources a four-year exploration claim in the Kaavi region, located in the eastern part of the country. This license provides the holder with an exclusive right to apply for a mining permit.

The 28.84-hectare property is close to Karelian’s Lahtojoki mining operation, which is en route to becoming the first diamond mine in Europe, outside Russia. The new property covers an area near where kimberlite boulders were discovered last year. Such discovery, said the company Chairman Richard Conroy in a press release, suggest the presence of an undiscovered Kimberlite source.

“The most likely explanation for the source of this boulder is that it is derived from an undiscovered kimberlite up ice from the initial discovery site,” the miner explained.

