Belgium Sees Rise in Polished Trade

06 march 2018

Belgium’s polished-diamond exports increased in January, according to data from the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC).

Polished exports jumped 29% year on year to $813.4 million, and the average price grew 6% to $2,310 per carat.

Polished exports to the US surged 48% to $275.4 million, while shipments to Hong Kong soared 95% to $144 million. Those increases outweighed a 5% decline in exports to Israel to $102 million.

Polished imports saw an 8% rise to $955.5 million, while net polished exports — the excess of exports over imports — stood at negative $142 million, compared with negative $249.9 million a year ago.

Rough imports climbed 14% to $1.09 billion, while rough exports slid 1% to $1.02 billion. Net rough imports strengthened to $75 million from negative $75.3 million a year before.

The country’s net diamond account — the sum of rough and polished exports minus total imports — dropped to negative $217 million in January from negative $174.6 million a year ago.



