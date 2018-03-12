Login
Lucapa rakes in $1.7m from Lulo diamond sales

06 march 2018
News
Lucapa Diamond said it sold 2,072 carats worth $1.7 million from the Lulo diamond project in Angola, which it co-owns with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas.
The diamonds were sold at an average price of $804 per carat, it said.
The sale came as regular production of large specials continued at Lulo with latest recoveries including 85 carat and 52 carat diamonds.
The largest diamond weighed 44 carats in the sale parcel, which also included a vivid pink of 1.9 carats, the company said.
Lucapa said the latest sale brought gross proceeds from Lulo diamonds sales to date to $10.8 million at an average price per carat of $1,731.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

