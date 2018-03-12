Login
Angola’s Isabel dos Santos loses diamond rights to investors – report

06 march 2018
News
Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former Angolan president, has lost diamond exploration licenses previously reserved for her to investors, according to a news report.
An unnamed source in the Angolan diamond industry was quoted by Reuters as saying that she previously held the Camafuca-Camazambo and Chiri licenses.
Apart from the two, others licenses for primary deposits that were up for grabs included Mulepe, Sangamina, and Tchiegi.
These were all located in the north-eastern diamond producing provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.
President of state diamond company Endiama, José Manuel Ganga Júnior was also quoted as saying that the licenses had expired and were now available for new exploration partners.
“It is true that these kimberlites we presented to promote and offer for exploration were already granted as licenses in the past, many years ago,” Ganga Junior said in a video clip of a closed-door meeting with mining companies.
“These licenses have expired ... At this time, we don’t have any commitment with any former owners of these projects.”
Meanwhile, a spokesman at Endiama confirmed the video was authentic and that the licenses were offered to investors.
Dos Santos’s family had a tight grip in Angola for four decades but the exit of president José Eduardo dos Santos last year saw a drastic change in the family’s fortunes.
The new president, João Lourenço, dismissed his predecessor’s daughter as chair of state oil company Sonangol last November.
He promised to tackle family monopolies and make Angola more attractive to investors, according to Reuters.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

