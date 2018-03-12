Birks sales slide during holiday season

05 march 2018

Birks Group’s November and December sales declined 4% due to ongoing renovations at two flagship stores and weak consumer sentiment in Canada.

The Montreal-based company noted comparable store sales grew 2% during the period, reflecting growth in locations that were open for more than a year and thus discounting the impact of the stores undergoing renovations. Birks Group president and CEO Jean-Christophe Bédos attributed the improvement to increased sales of Birks-branded products, targeted marketing campaigns and a rise in e-commerce sales.

“As we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year, we will maintain our focus on our short-term and long-term growth strategies, namely the renovation of our flagship stores, the global expansion of the Birks product brand and the development of our e-commerce and wholesale businesses; the execution of which will contribute to long-term sales and profitability growth,” Bédos stated.

As part of that program, Birks last year signed a partnership deal with online retailer Luxify to sell rare Canadian polished diamonds to the Asian market.



