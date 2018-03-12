Login
Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Birks sales slide during holiday season

05 march 2018
News
Birks Group’s November and December sales declined 4% due to ongoing renovations at two flagship stores and weak consumer sentiment in Canada.
The Montreal-based company noted comparable store sales grew 2% during the period, reflecting growth in locations that were open for more than a year and thus discounting the impact of the stores undergoing renovations. Birks Group president and CEO Jean-Christophe Bédos attributed the improvement to increased sales of Birks-branded products, targeted marketing campaigns and a rise in e-commerce sales.
“As we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year, we will maintain our focus on our short-term and long-term growth strategies, namely the renovation of our flagship stores, the global expansion of the Birks product brand and the development of our e-commerce and wholesale businesses; the execution of which will contribute to long-term sales and profitability growth,” Bédos stated.
As part of that program, Birks last year signed a partnership deal with online retailer Luxify to sell rare Canadian polished diamonds to the Asian market.

