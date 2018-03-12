Login
Pandora 2017 sales negatively affected by US, Asia

05 march 2018
News
Pandora sales were below expectations in 2017 due to a decrease in traffic to its stores in Asia and difficult US market conditions.
Revenue rose 12% to $3.74 billion for the year, shy of the $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion that it forecast. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew 15%, the Danish seller of charm bracelets, rings and earrings reported.
In the Americas, revenue climbed 4% to $1.17 billion, with the US market continuing to prove difficult for the jeweler.
“The retail environment in the US remained challenging and the physical network, including franchisee stores, continued to experience negative like-for-like performance,” the company said.
Asia Pacific saw a sales hike of 25% to $795 million, although growth slowed to just 5% in the fourth quarter. That end-of-year weakness was largely due to a 3% decrease in Australia — Pandora’s largest market in the region — which experienced a decline in the number of Chinese tourists.
Total profit for 2017 dropped 4% over the previous year, to $947.9 million.
Pandora expects revenue to increase by 7% to 10% in local currencies this year.

