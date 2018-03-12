Russian government to spend 410M rubles on diamond exploration in Arkhangelsk region

05 march 2018

(Finmarket.ru) - Rosnedra gives a green light to the government's plan to allocate 410 million rubles from the federal budget for exploration of diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk region in 2020-2022, regional administration said.

"Mining production volumes in the Arkhangelsk region have almost quadrupled since 2012. At the same time, the share of Pomorye (Arkhangelsk region) in the all-Russian diamond output increased from 1.6% to 15%," the regional governor Igor Orlov said.

Industrial diamond mining in the Arkhangelsk region began in 2005, when OAO Severalmaz (the subsidiary of ALROSA) commissioned the first stage of the Lomonosov Ore Mining and Processing Complex with a capacity of 1 million tons of ore per year. In March 2014, the company launched the second phase of the plant with a capacity of 3 million tons of ore per year.

In June 2014, the mining and processing enterprise Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was opened at the Vladimir Grib diamond deposit.

In 2017, 7.493 million carats of diamonds were mined in the Arkhangelsk region.



