Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Russian government to spend 410M rubles on diamond exploration in Arkhangelsk region

05 march 2018
News
(Finmarket.ru) - Rosnedra gives a green light to the government's plan to allocate 410 million rubles from the federal budget for exploration of diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk region in 2020-2022, regional administration said.
"Mining production volumes in the Arkhangelsk region have almost quadrupled since 2012. At the same time, the share of Pomorye (Arkhangelsk region) in the all-Russian diamond output increased from 1.6% to 15%," the regional governor Igor Orlov said.
Industrial diamond mining in the Arkhangelsk region began in 2005, when OAO Severalmaz (the subsidiary of ALROSA) commissioned the first stage of the Lomonosov Ore Mining and Processing Complex with a capacity of 1 million tons of ore per year. In March 2014, the company launched the second phase of the plant with a capacity of 3 million tons of ore per year.
In June 2014, the mining and processing enterprise Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was opened at the Vladimir Grib diamond deposit.
In 2017, 7.493 million carats of diamonds were mined in the Arkhangelsk region.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished