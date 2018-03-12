GJEPC issues 'Show Cause' notice to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi

02 march 2018

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has issued show cause notices to its two members Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi whose companies are facing allegations of fraud and having defaulted in payments to banks, in a report dated 1 March in gjepc.org.

The notice seeks an explanation within seven days about these allegations and in the event of failure to respond or provide an explanation within seven days, the Council may initiate appropriate disciplinary action against them in accordance to the provisions of its Code of Ethics passed and approved in GJEPC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in September 2011.

Prior to this, GJEPC Vice Chairman Colin Shah has pointed out in a media interview that the alleged fraud and default is the handiwork of just two individuals/companies in an industry that comprises thousands of diamond merchants and jewellers.

Stressing that the vast majority of GJEPC’s member-exporters do not even use the LoU system to raise funds and they regularly clear credit dues within stipulated deadlines.

Meanwhile, the three Nirav Modi companies, Firestar Diamond, Inc. (FDI); Fantasy, Inc. (FI); and A Jaffe Inc. (AJI), that filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern New York on Monday, showed a maze of inter-connected ownerships that finally lead the three companies through several subsidiaries to Nirav Modi via Hong Kong, says a report in news18.com.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is not shown as a creditor in the bankruptcy documents filed in the $2 billion-scam involving the Indian nationalised financial institution. The only banks mentioned as creditors are HSBC and Israel Discount Bank (IDB), which have outstanding loans totaling $20 million to two of the companies

The report points out that the document acknowledges that the filing of criminal complaints by PNB regarding allegations of "unauthorised loans" to Nirav Modi and affiliated foreign companies were the "events leading" to the filing of the bankruptcy petition.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





