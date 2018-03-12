Carat+ Reveals Show Details

02 march 2018

The second edition of the Carat+ diamond trade show will take place at the Antwerp Expo in Belgium from May 6 to 8, organizers of the event have reported.

The international fair focuses on diamonds, loose stones, diamond jewelry and colored gemstones. Last year’s expo saw an official visitor count of 2,927 and won praise from those involved in the show.

This year, the show will feature special exhibitions, including the China “Guest Land,” dedicated to Chinese exhibitors, and the Carat+ Night networking party, which last year featured the star of the James Bond movie Casino Royale Caterina Murino as the guest of honor.

The Carat+ show falls directly in between Baselworld and JCK Las Vegas.



