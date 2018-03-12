Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Carat+ Reveals Show Details

02 march 2018
News
The second edition of the Carat+ diamond trade show will take place at the Antwerp Expo in Belgium from May 6 to 8, organizers of the event have reported.
The international fair focuses on diamonds, loose stones, diamond jewelry and colored gemstones. Last year’s expo saw an official visitor count of 2,927 and won praise from those involved in the show.
This year, the show will feature special exhibitions, including the China “Guest Land,” dedicated to Chinese exhibitors, and the Carat+ Night networking party, which last year featured the star of the James Bond movie Casino Royale Caterina Murino as the guest of honor.
The Carat+ show falls directly in between Baselworld and JCK Las Vegas.

