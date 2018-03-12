Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Michael Hill to exit U.S. after disappointing sales results

02 march 2018
News
Michael Hill, an Australia-based jeweler, has reported that it will close its US operations after disappointing sales results in the first half of the fiscal year.
Its sales in the U.S. during the period under review have slumped 15% to $5.9 million after the previous poor performance. The company has struggled in the US since launching there in 2008, despite its investment in its business model, new marketing initiatives and efforts to increase brand awareness.
“Our time in the highly competitive US jewelry market taught us a lot and helped to strengthen our core business, including the development of our bridal-collection strategy,” said Michael Hill CEO Phil Taylor. “However, our US operations have not gained sufficient traction in recent years, and the level of capital required to scale up the business is not warranted under current trading conditions.”
Meanwhile, overall group sales rose 4.7% during the first 6 months of the current fiscal as growth in Canada and New Zealand outweighed a weaker performance in the U.S. Michael Hill has 172 stores in Australia, 53 in New Zealand and 83 in Canada.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished