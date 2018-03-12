Michael Hill to exit U.S. after disappointing sales results

02 march 2018

Michael Hill, an Australia-based jeweler, has reported that it will close its US operations after disappointing sales results in the first half of the fiscal year.

Its sales in the U.S. during the period under review have slumped 15% to $5.9 million after the previous poor performance. The company has struggled in the US since launching there in 2008, despite its investment in its business model, new marketing initiatives and efforts to increase brand awareness.

“Our time in the highly competitive US jewelry market taught us a lot and helped to strengthen our core business, including the development of our bridal-collection strategy,” said Michael Hill CEO Phil Taylor. “However, our US operations have not gained sufficient traction in recent years, and the level of capital required to scale up the business is not warranted under current trading conditions.”

Meanwhile, overall group sales rose 4.7% during the first 6 months of the current fiscal as growth in Canada and New Zealand outweighed a weaker performance in the U.S. Michael Hill has 172 stores in Australia, 53 in New Zealand and 83 in Canada.



