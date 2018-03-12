Login
Registration

Exclusive

ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

At some point experts claimed that the Marange diamond fields contained between 2 and 7 billion carats of raw diamonds and that Zimbabwe was sitting on over 25 percent of the known diamond deposits in the world. Others even put the value of the Marange...

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

Valentin Skurlov is a historian of jewelry art, a candidate of art history, an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, a scientific secretary and a herald master of the Faberge Memorial Foundation, and a research consultant for the Fabergé...

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), dwelled on the results of the past year and the current situation in the diamond market in his interview to Rough&Polished.

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

Lucapa Diamond believes that it will become the only company in the world with multiple diamond mining operations whose average diamond value is in excess of $1,000 per carat, once the Mothae mine is commissioned this year. Company chief executive and...

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

Physical diamonds will never be a viable widespread investment product simply because they inherently lack fungibility, meaning they are all unique, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, who is based in New...

12 february 2018

Dominion Diamond adopts Sarine Diamond Journey to strengthen traceability and transparency

02 march 2018
News
Dominion Diamond Mines, Canada’s largest independent diamond producer, is introducing an enhanced CanadaMark website incorporating the new Sarine Diamond Journey, at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show (1-5 March 2018), says a press note from Sarine.
Leveraging Sarine’s extensive presence in the diamond industry's midstream, Sarine has launched the Sarine Diamond Journey, a new captivating visualisation paradigm highlighting for the consumers the creation of their unique diamond.
According to Sarine, Dominion has adopted the new Sarine Diamond Journey within its CanadaMark program, to provide consumers with a wealth of information about their polished diamond, which will be presented on the new CanadaMark website.
David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "We believe this is another major step in creating a completely new retail diamond buying experience, where brands can enhance themselves to create an on-going engagement with their customers that transcends historic channels. The Sarine Diamond Journey will play a key role in enhancing Sarine's retail-oriented data services."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished