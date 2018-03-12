Dominion Diamond adopts Sarine Diamond Journey to strengthen traceability and transparency

02 march 2018

Dominion Diamond Mines, Canada’s largest independent diamond producer, is introducing an enhanced CanadaMark website incorporating the new Sarine Diamond Journey, at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show (1-5 March 2018), says a press note from Sarine.

Leveraging Sarine’s extensive presence in the diamond industry's midstream, Sarine has launched the Sarine Diamond Journey, a new captivating visualisation paradigm highlighting for the consumers the creation of their unique diamond.

According to Sarine, Dominion has adopted the new Sarine Diamond Journey within its CanadaMark program, to provide consumers with a wealth of information about their polished diamond, which will be presented on the new CanadaMark website.

David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "We believe this is another major step in creating a completely new retail diamond buying experience, where brands can enhance themselves to create an on-going engagement with their customers that transcends historic channels. The Sarine Diamond Journey will play a key role in enhancing Sarine's retail-oriented data services."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



