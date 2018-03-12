Login
ZCDC re-orients diamond valuation plan as it seeks ‘right market price’

12 march 2018

Art historian Valentin Skurlov: "Faberge, like all court jewelers, actively used diamonds"

05 march 2018

Ari Epstein: The diamond trade is stable again

26 february 2018

Lucapa to become a niche diamond company, says Wetherall

19 february 2018

Zimnisky: Diamonds lack fungibility to be a major investment product

12 february 2018

North Arrow recovers 64.25 carats of diamonds from Naujaat

02 march 2018
News
North Arrow Minerals Inc., which conducts exploration and sampling at the Naujaat Diamond Project in Canada, has reported a recovery of 64.25 carats of diamonds from a 209.8 tonne mini-bulk sample collected in July 2017.
The company recovered a total of 1,991 diamonds greater than 1 mm in size from 209.84 dry tonnes of kimberlite for an overall sample grade of 30.6 carats per hundred tonnes. The three largest recovered diamonds are 5.25, 2.09 and 1.06 carats.
Yellow diamonds, representing a range of hues and tones, represent approximately 10.7% of the recovered diamonds by stone count.
"Diamond results from the 2017 mini-bulk sample have confirmed the presence of an important yellow diamond population in the A88 phase of the Q1-4 kimberlite," said Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow.
"As intended, this point source mini-bulk sample will help provide an indication of the diamond population and recoverable grade in a previously under sampled but accessible area of Q1-4 with the goal of providing information to help plan the collection of a larger bulk sample for the purposes of diamond valuation in support of an economic assessment of the deposit."

