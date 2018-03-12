Login
‘Rich’ diamond deposits discovered south-eastern Zimbabwe – report

02 march 2018
News
A Zimbabwean government official claimed that “rich” diamond deposits have been discovered in the Sese area of Chivi, in Masvingo, south-east of the southern African country.
Masvingo provincial affairs minister Josaya Hungwe was quoted by The Herald newspaper as saying that investors were “scrambling” to start mining the gems.
“I have just been briefed about the discovery of rich diamond deposits in the Sese area of Chivi and the gems are not alluvial diamonds, but they are kimberlite pipes rich in diamonds discovered in the area in an exciting development for mining in our province and the entire country,” he said.
“We have made it clear to investors who are interested in extracting the gems to come up with proposals on how they plan to exploit the diamonds and Government will make a decision on how the diamonds will be mined.’’
The country’s mines ministry was not contacted to confirm the finding.
Hungwe said preliminary indications showed the kimberlite pipes stretched from Sese to the Mandiva area, about 10 kilometres apart.
The daily also claimed that the kimberlite pipes in Chivi were believed to fall under the same belt with diamond bearing pipes at Murowa Mine in neighbouring Zvishavane district.
Murowa Mine, previously owned by Rio Tinto and River Ranch Mine were the only privately-owned diamond mining companies in the country.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

