Kristall of Smolensk is celebrating its anniversary

01 march 2018

Press release

Dear colleagues and partners! Dear friends!

This year marks the 55th anniversary of our company, Kristall, which happens to be the country's first large diamond manufacturing enterprise. Throughout these years, several generations of our predecessors have preserved and multiplied the glory of Russian diamonds, the famous "Russian Cut", perfecting the company’s technological platform, training our workers, overcoming downturns and recessions and all the time invariably moving towards their main goal - producing the world’s best quality and most beautiful diamonds!

With gratitude and recognition, we remember today Igor Sudovsky, the first general director of this factory, his successor Alexander Shkadov, as well as Yury Rebrik, their further successor in this business.

Unfortunately, today they are no longer with us. However, we can confidently say that in many respects our successes are due to their experience, knowledge and great authority, both in our country and abroad.

The 55-year-old spiral of our history witnessed different times, and on our way, we were always together rejoicing at our victories and tackling problems, sometimes serious and sometimes trivial, and all this was reflected in our common destiny, at all the stages of our long and hard but joyous journey.

Over these years, a truly global distribution network for our goods has been created, covering today the world's major diamond markets - Antwerp, Hong Kong, New York, Dubai. Kristall is the first and only permanent sightholder of De Beers from Russia.

More than ten years ago, taking a new direction in business, Kristall established the first large-scale diamond jewelry production line in Smolensk. Today the Smolensk Diamonds Jewelry Group is a recognized participant in the Russian jewelry market having an extensive sales network, its own style and brand.

Today, our main task is to improve the efficiency of processing raw materials and increase labor productivity. These strategic tasks have been set before the company’s production units, and the performance metrics indicate that we have managed to make substantial headway. Thanks to competent and well-coordinated work of our units and operations, we managed to respond adequately to the challenges of the time in 2017.

Our factory is not only production facilities. First of all, it is people, without whose ideas, skills and expertise our success would be unattainable. Today I want to say words of gratitude to the workers, specialists, managers, whose work is based on the highest personal responsibility and understanding of the importance of the tasks being solved by our company. These are people who have chosen the hard way and are going along this path with dignity, strengthening and improving their professional experience, skills and knowledge. Undoubtedly, our enterprise is one of the brightest pages of the centuries-old history of ancient Smolensk – the city of warriors, the city of workers, the capital of Russian diamonds.

At the turn of Kristall’s 55th anniversary, we feel legitimate pride in the fact that we are working at this enterprise, that we are making our contribution to its development and prosperity.

We believe in its future. Long live Kristall!



Maxim Shkadov, CEO, Kristall



