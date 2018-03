01 march 2018

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and the Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far East Yuri Trutnev, who oversees ALROSA's activity, believes that it is economically feasible to postpone the further privatization of the company until production at the Mir mine is restored, he was quoted by TASS as saying.

"Economically it is (feasible) from the point of view of the funds received. But reasons may be different," - Trutnev said, answering the question whether he believes that the privatization of ALROSA should be postponed until Mir mine production resumes.

Earlier, ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov told TASS that ALROSA could resume production at the Mir mine in 2022-2024. The accident at the Mir mine occurred on August 4, 2017.