ALROSA announces an open contest for projects to resume production at the Mir diamond field

Yesterday
News

ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining by volume, has announced an open contest for projects to resume mining operations at the Mir diamond field. The authors of the best project will receive a reward of 1.5 million rubles, while the total prize fund of the contest exceeds 3 million rubles.

The notice of the contest is posted on the miner’s corporate website and will soon be published in the media. Applications for participation in the contest will be accepted until January 29, 2018. The authors of the applications that will pass the initial selection will have access to additional information about the Mir diamond field for developing a detailed project for the contest. The contest results will be announced on March 21, 2018.

"Our goal is to attract a wide range of specialized organizations, scientists and specialists to develop solutions able to facilitate the resumption of mining operations at the Mir diamond field. We plan to identify promising technical and technological solutions for the safe development of the Mir diamond pipe to the full depth of explored reserves and analyze proposals for their economic feasibility and practical implementation," said Andrey Zelberg, Director of the Yakutniproalmaz Institute, which is the organizer of the contest.

The contest will accept and consider projects and individual technical solutions in the following areas:

• Mining system for the deposit and the order of completing its development
• Eliminating the consequences of the accident
• Ensuring the safety of mining operations to recover the remaining diamond reserves
• Organizing the monitoring of safe mining operations at the field
• Eliminating the water body in the mine’s open pit

The participants of the contest must prove the possibility of implementing the technical solutions that they offer, their economic and environmental effectiveness. In addition, the projects should take into account the existing geological and mining conditions at the Mir diamond field.

Based on the results of the contest, the best technical solution or the best set of solutions will be identified, which will be used in the development of a concept for resuming mining operations at the Mir diamond field. This concept will form the basis of a technological regulation and technical project for safe and cost-effective development of the Mir diamond field reserves.

