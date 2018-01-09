Login
Signet Jewelers reported holiday season sales

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its sales for the 9 weeks ended December 30, 2017 (“Holiday Season”).
Signet's total sales were $1,881.7 million, down $59.2 million or 3.1%, compared to $1,940.9 million in prior year. Same store sales decreased 5.3%.
Sales declines were primarily driven by weakness in the Sterling division, impacted predominantly by the credit outsourcing transition which accounted for approximately two-thirds of the decrease.
Signet’s eCommerce sales were $210.5 million, up $68.0 million or 47.7%, compared to $142.5 million in prior year. eCommerce sales growth was led by the Sterling division, reflecting the R2Net acquisition and the successful implementation of several enhancements to its OmniChannel platforms, search efficacy, functionality, and digital and social media marketing. R2Net eCommerce sales were $50.6 million, up 38.6%.
Signet operates approximately 3,600 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda.

