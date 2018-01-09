Login
Exclusive

Russian brands receive entrance ticket to the global elite of jewellery design

Today
News

The Moscow International Competition "Russian Diamond Line" launched in 2008 by the Jewellery Review Magazine as a platform for bringing new names worthy of recognition to the world level of jewellery design summed up its results. The awards received at jewellery design contests are a prerequisite for the creation of a brand and promoting it on international markets. The winners of the Russian Diamond Line are regular winners at international competitions getting top rates at major jewellery exhibitions. The best Russian brands will form the basis for the exposition to be presented by Russian national pavilions in Hong Kong, Basel and Las Vegas and will receive subsidies from the Russian Export Center as a matter of priority. A distinctive feature of Russian Diamond Line-2017 was the wide geography of participants and winners. By tradition, the best works have been named in four nominations, including Exclusive, Gold Series, Special Diploma of Jury and Grand Prix.

Exclusive

The “Butterfly” ring made by Moiseikin Jewellery House (Yekaterinburg)
The “Anastasia” earrings made by Alexandra Neskreba (Moscow)
The "Spring Flower" earrings made by Nikolay Romanov (Nizhny Tagil)
The "Ocean" ring made by Dmitry Kotlyarevsky (Moscow)
The “Moon River” earrings and ring made by BOGARTA (Kostroma)

Gold Series

Ring "Marilyn Monroe". Larisa Zolotova (St. Petersburg)
Earrings and a ring from the collection "Fern". LEO TOTTI (Togliatti)
Ring from the collection "Curvature of space". "Russian Crafts" (Yaroslavl)
Ring "Night Flower". Beavers (Novosibirsk)
Collection "Eco". KU & KU (Kostroma)

Special Diploma of Jury

The “Jumanji” ring made by Galina Konyaeva (Voronezh) - for using unconventional stones and mastery of performance

Grand Prix

The "Plisetskaya. Dedication" suspension from the “Ballet. Premiere” Collection made by SASONKO Jewellery House (St. Petersburg) - for harmonious design, author's interpretation of the theme and impeccable performance.


news_12012018.jpg

