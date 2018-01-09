Shmuel Schnitzer steps down as IDI Chairman; Boaz Moldawsky appointed Acting Chairman

Exclusive
The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE
Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...
09 january 2018
Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins
Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...
04 january 2018
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players
The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...
25 december 2017
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017