ALROSA sold rough and polished diamonds worth almost USD 4.3 billion

Today

ALROSA Group, the world leader in diamond production, announces diamond sales results for December and interim results for 2017.

In December 2017, ALROSA Group sold USD 237.8 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to USD 228.3 million, polished diamond sales – USD 9.5 million.

According to preliminary figures, ALROSA’s rough and polished diamond sales in 2017 amounted to USD 4.267 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for USD 4.17 billion, polished diamonds – for USD 96.9 million.

“In 2017, rough diamond demand was fairly stable, market activity was in line with the seasonality and our expectations. The average price of rough diamonds sold by ALROSA was a little lower than a year ago, which is due to the changed sales assortment resulting from the increased demand for small-sized rough diamonds from Indian diamond cutting sector in the first half of 2017. We expect that in 2018 the diamond market will be balanced due to a moderate growth in the global demand for diamond jewelry and no major change in the global diamond mining,” said ALROSA Vice President Yury Okoemov.



