Russia’s FAS will consider complaint about the terms of the auction for gas assets of ALROSA

(INTERFAX.RU) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will consider the complaint filed by Rosneft regarding the terms of the auction for the acquisition of gas assets held by ALROSA, in which the regulator sees signs of restricted competition.

"The complaint will be considered on January 15, 2018," the official website of the regulator reads.

"According to the documentation, the initial price of the auction is 30 billion rubles, the money deposit is set at 21 billion rubles, the date of paying the deposit is January 10, 2018, the date of summarizing the results of the auction is February 19, 2018. The FAS of Russia will examine the requirements contained in the auction documentation for violations of the law on the protection of competition," the statement said. In addition, the FAS will assess the size of the money deposit to be made to participate in the auction and the timing of its payment as a possible barrier to the participants.

"The deadlines set by ALROSA for applications will also be examined for compliance with the terms necessary to obtain the preliminary consent of the antimonopoly authority for the transaction in the context of monitoring the economic concentration and in accordance with the law on foreign investments in strategic business entities,” the statement said.

It notes that the FAS will not disregard the arguments of Rosneft that ALROSA does not disclose information about the ultimate beneficiary companies, creating an advantage for certain potential bidders.

ALROSA is selling Geotransgaz and Urengoy Gas Company owned by Cyprus-based Maretiom Investments and Velarion Investments.

The sale is carried out "as is" and ALROSA does not undertake to provide customers with guarantees regarding the absence of financial, tax, legal and other risks in respect of Maretiom and Velarion, as well as regarding the obligations of these companies.

Earlier, the Federal Antimonopoly Service informed that NOVATEK and Gazprombank, as well as three offshoots of Rosneft (RN-Holding, RN-Gaz and Bashneft) applied to take part in the auction for the gas assets of ALROSA. Meanwhile, in the run-up to the auction Mikhail Leontiev, Press Secretary of Rosneft said that Rosneft will not participate in the auction for the sale of gas assets of ALROSA on the terms proposed by the diamond mining company.

According to Interfax, the Investment Committee of Rosneft convened on Wednesday considered the oil company’s possible participation in the announced auction for the sale of gas assets of ALROSA. After the consideration, it was decided not to take part in the auction, the statement posted on the Rosneft website said.





