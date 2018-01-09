Login
The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE

Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...

09 january 2018

Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins

Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...

04 january 2018

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

DDI is celebrating 10 years

Today
News

For 10 years, the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) has been working to transform artisanal diamond mining into an economically viable, socially and environmentally responsible activity that will benefit miners, their communities and their governments, and consequently, the diamond and jewelry industry.
Through DDI's innovative and effective programming, more than 200,000 miners have been registered in the DRC, 10 miners' cooperatives have been formed and legalized, 121 children in mining communities have been given access to remedial education, 13 mining operations have been certified compliant to the Maendeleo Diamond Standards in Sierra Leone, and several previously mined sites have been environmentally rehabilitated. Ethical artisanally-mined diamonds have now reached the international market.
Artisanal miners, especially in the DRC and Sierra Leone, are benefitting from registration, licensing, training and access to markets. Mining operations are safer and more environmentally-friendly.
DDI will celebrate these milestones with a series of events in 2018. To kick off the festivities, DDI was recognized on January 8 by the Dali Diamond Group at a gala for their 50th anniversary, in Antwerp, Belgium.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

