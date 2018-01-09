Login
The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE

Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...

09 january 2018

Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins

Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...

04 january 2018

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

Angolan police to target illegal diamond miners in Bie

Angolan police will this year expand their efforts to combat the illegal exploitation of diamonds in the Bie region, according to a government official.
Jornal de Angola quoted deputy minister of the interior ministry in Bie, Commissioner António Gimbe, as saying that police raids would be constantly conducted throughout the year to stop illegal diamond mining.
He indicated that much of the unlawful mining was conducted by illegal immigrants who were mainly found in the municipalities of Cuemba, Chitembo, Andulo and Nharea where the diggers achieve easy profits with the exploitation and illicit marketing of diamonds.
Angolan authorities recently deported 4,766 illegal immigrants who were mining diamonds illegally in Cambulo, Lunda Norte Province.
 More than 20,000 illegal diamond miners were said to have left the country on a voluntary basis last year.
Illegal diamond mining had been a source of headache for Angolan officials despite efforts to put the practice to an end.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

