Angolan police to target illegal diamond miners in Bie

Today

Angolan police will this year expand their efforts to combat the illegal exploitation of diamonds in the Bie region, according to a government official.

Jornal de Angola quoted deputy minister of the interior ministry in Bie, Commissioner António Gimbe, as saying that police raids would be constantly conducted throughout the year to stop illegal diamond mining.

He indicated that much of the unlawful mining was conducted by illegal immigrants who were mainly found in the municipalities of Cuemba, Chitembo, Andulo and Nharea where the diggers achieve easy profits with the exploitation and illicit marketing of diamonds.

Angolan authorities recently deported 4,766 illegal immigrants who were mining diamonds illegally in Cambulo, Lunda Norte Province.

More than 20,000 illegal diamond miners were said to have left the country on a voluntary basis last year.

Illegal diamond mining had been a source of headache for Angolan officials despite efforts to put the practice to an end.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



