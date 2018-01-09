Rise in jewelry sales and expansion in China drives Chow Tai Fook's growth in Q3

Today

Chow Tai Fook reported a sharp rise in gem-set-jewelry sales in Hong Kong, while expansion in mainland China also helped drive growth in its fiscal third quarter, says a press release from the company.

According to the company, overall retail sales grew 12% in the mainland and were flat in Hong Kong. However, same-store sales at branches open for at least one year increased 5% in both regions.

Same-store sales for gem-set jewelry was up 22% in Hong Kong and Macau in the quarter, while gold products fell 1%. In mainland China, same-store sales of gem-set jewelry went down 1%, but gold grew 8%.

CTF opened a net 77 stores during the three months that ended December 31, of which 74 were in China and three in Hong Kong.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



