GJEPC of India appoints Ruchita Sharma as Executive Director - Marketing & Publicity

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India has hired Ruchita Sharma as the Executive Director, Promotions, Marketing and Business Development, as per a press note from the GJEPC.

Ruchita Sharma has worked with global organizations such as Swarovski, Salvatore Ferragamo, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels Palaces and Resorts, and has over 20 years of experience spread across Marketing, Operations and Communications. At GJEPC, Ruchita will be responsible for National Events, International Events, Promotions Marketing & Business Development, Logistics, International ventures.

Ruchita is an IIM, Ahmedabad - Essec Paris Luxury Management Graduate; Paris, (Ahmedabad 2010), she completed her MBA in Marketing from Amity, Noida, India 2001; an English literature Graduate from Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi, 1995; she has also done a tourism major from IATA-Geneva.

Speaking about her new role at GJEPC, Ruchita Sharma said, “A robust Promotion and Marketing ecosystem is vital to the growth of the Indian gem & jewellery export sector. Our focus would be to give maximum mileage by enhancing our reach in the existing markets and tapping new ones, thus furthering the growth of the industry.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



