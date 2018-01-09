Login
Ex-Marange diamond miner wants seized stones, cash back

Today
News

New Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been asked by a local businessman Lovemore Kurotwi to help him recover $17 million seized by the State when his company, Canadile Miners, was allegedly pushed out of the Marange diamond fields by former Mines minister Obert Mpofu.
The businessman, according to a NewsDay report, said his company lost $3,6 million cash, 1,4 million carats of diamonds and mining equipment worth $14 million which he invested in Marange.
"We were given this concession in partnership with Marange Resources, a government mining company under the auspices of ZMDC (Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation). In fact, ZMDC guaranteed the partnership," said Kurotwi.
"However, as is on record, former Minister of Mines Obert Mpofu asked me for a bribe of $10 million. Upon my refusal to give him this bribe, minister Mpofu caused my arrest on unfounded allegations of fraud. Again, as is now public knowledge, I was acquitted by the courts of law for these trumped-up charges."
Mpofu, who was now the country’s home affairs minister and in charge of the police, had previously denied the allegations levelled against him saying that Kurotwi was poor to even afford a bottle of water.
Kurotwi said he had evidence to back up his claims and pleaded with Mnangagwa to help him facilitate "restitution of our assets as stated".
His previous appeal to former President Robert Mugabe fell on deaf ears.
Mnangagwa had been preaching against corruption, a move that has seen some former ministers being dragged to the court.
However, the arrests made so far were allegedly of ministers who were part of a faction led by  the wife of Mugabe who was ousted last November in a de-facto military coup.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

