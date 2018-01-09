Login
Alrosa, Endiama up stakes in Catoca as Odebrecht divests from diamonds

Wargan Holdings, which is wholly-owned by Russian diamond giant Alrosa has acquired a 16.4 percent stake held by Brazil-based Odebrecht Mining Service Investments in the Catoca Mining Company.
Macauhub reports – citing an order published in Angola’s official bulletin, Diário da República – that Wargan had subsequently sold the stake to Alrosa and the Angolan state-owned diamond company Endiama in equal shares of 8.2 percent.
Alrosa and Endiama’s shares in Catoca grew to 41 percent respectively while the remaining 18 percent was owned by a Chinese firm, LL International Holding.
“Odebrecht Angola has expressed its intention to sell the 16.4% stake held in the capital of Sociedade Mineira de Catoca in order to concentrate on infrastructure projects,” reads a document signed by Angolan president João Lourenço.
Catoca, which operates Angola’s largest diamond mine, saw its revenue jump 2 percent to $593.6 million in 2016 as sales volume leaped 6 percent.
Its sales volume also grew to about 7.3 million carats in 2016 from 6.9 million carats, a year earlier while net profit leaped 16 percent to $134.6 million.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

