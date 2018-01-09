Exclusive
The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE
Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...
09 january 2018
Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins
Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...
04 january 2018
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players
The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...
25 december 2017
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
DIAMONDS ALROSA is introducing equipment for marking exceptionally large diamonds
The basic principle of the Sarine systems is to scan and create a 3D computer model of a rough diamond, mark it and determine the most cost-effective cutting option, the quality of future polished diamonds and their quantity. Using this system, a specialist is able to detect all kinds of inclusions and flaws in the original rough diamond and then design an optimal cutting plan.
So far, DIAMONDS ALROSA was using 26 standard Sarine units permitting to mark rough diamonds up to 24 mm in size. Sarine XL makes it possible to mark larger stones, up to 65 mm in size and potentially weighing up to 1,000 carats.
Pavel Vinikhin, Director of DIAMONDS ALROSA said, “The new equipment will allow us to produce high-quality unique large diamonds, which is a priority in our work today. The Romanovs diamond weighing 179 carats, which subsequently gave birth to the Dynasty Collection, was marked manually, because at that time there was no such equipment in Russia. The new system is ready for operation, and in the near future we plan to use it for marking two other diamonds weighing more than 200 carats."
To date, ALROSA is the only diamond mining company that has its own diamond manufacturing operation. ALROSA’s diamond-cutting arm includes two companies - DIAMONDS ALROSA, which is its subsidiary based in Moscow and processing large-size rough diamonds weighing over 1.8 carats, and its division based in Barnaul, which is processing diamonds weighing 2 to 6 grainers. DIAMONDS ALROSA sells stones at monthly trading sessions under one-time contracts, as well as through auctions.