DIAMONDS ALROSA is introducing equipment for marking exceptionally large diamonds

ALROSA is introducing equipment for marking exceptionally large diamonds

DIAMONDS ALROSA, a diamond-cutting division of the diamond mining company ALROSA, is putting into operation a device for 3D diamond modeling and marking, which is Sarine XL, in addition to its existing marking machines. The Sarine XL modification is very rare and the only technology available in Russia to date. It will allow the company to plan and mark large diamonds more effectively.

The basic principle of the Sarine systems is to scan and create a 3D computer model of a rough diamond, mark it and determine the most cost-effective cutting option, the quality of future polished diamonds and their quantity. Using this system, a specialist is able to detect all kinds of inclusions and flaws in the original rough diamond and then design an optimal cutting plan.

So far, DIAMONDS ALROSA was using 26 standard Sarine units permitting to mark rough diamonds up to 24 mm in size. Sarine XL makes it possible to mark larger stones, up to 65 mm in size and potentially weighing up to 1,000 carats.

Pavel Vinikhin, Director of DIAMONDS ALROSA said, “The new equipment will allow us to produce high-quality unique large diamonds, which is a priority in our work today. The Romanovs diamond weighing 179 carats, which subsequently gave birth to the Dynasty Collection, was marked manually, because at that time there was no such equipment in Russia. The new system is ready for operation, and in the near future we plan to use it for marking two other diamonds weighing more than 200 carats."

To date, ALROSA is the only diamond mining company that has its own diamond manufacturing operation. ALROSA’s diamond-cutting arm includes two companies - DIAMONDS ALROSA, which is its subsidiary based in Moscow and processing large-size rough diamonds weighing over 1.8 carats, and its division based in Barnaul, which is processing diamonds weighing 2 to 6 grainers. DIAMONDS ALROSA sells stones at monthly trading sessions under one-time contracts, as well as through auctions.





