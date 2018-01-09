Login
Registration

Exclusive

The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE

Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...

09 january 2018

Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins

Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...

04 january 2018

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

DIAMONDS ALROSA is introducing equipment for marking exceptionally large diamonds

Today
News
DIAMONDS ALROSA, a diamond-cutting division of the diamond mining company ALROSA, is putting into operation a device for 3D diamond modeling and marking, which is Sarine XL, in addition to its existing marking machines. The Sarine XL modification is very rare and the only technology available in Russia to date. It will allow the company to plan and mark large diamonds more effectively.
The basic principle of the Sarine systems is to scan and create a 3D computer model of a rough diamond, mark it and determine the most cost-effective cutting option, the quality of future polished diamonds and their quantity. Using this system, a specialist is able to detect all kinds of inclusions and flaws in the original rough diamond and then design an optimal cutting plan.
So far, DIAMONDS ALROSA was using 26 standard Sarine units permitting to mark rough diamonds up to 24 mm in size. Sarine XL makes it possible to mark larger stones, up to 65 mm in size and potentially weighing up to 1,000 carats.
Pavel Vinikhin, Director of DIAMONDS ALROSA said, “The new equipment will allow us to produce high-quality unique large diamonds, which is a priority in our work today. The Romanovs diamond weighing 179 carats, which subsequently gave birth to the Dynasty Collection, was marked manually, because at that time there was no such equipment in Russia. The new system is ready for operation, and in the near future we plan to use it for marking two other diamonds weighing more than 200 carats."
To date, ALROSA is the only diamond mining company that has its own diamond manufacturing operation. ALROSA’s diamond-cutting arm includes two companies - DIAMONDS ALROSA, which is its subsidiary based in Moscow and processing large-size rough diamonds weighing over 1.8 carats, and its division based in Barnaul, which is processing diamonds weighing 2 to 6 grainers. DIAMONDS ALROSA sells stones at monthly trading sessions under one-time contracts, as well as through auctions.


Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd