Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service received complaint from Rosneft regarding the auction for the sale of Alrosa's gas assets

(ТАSS) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has received a complaint from Rosneft regarding the terms of the auction for the sale of gas assets held by Alrosa. So far, the FAS has not received an application from Rosneft for the purchase of these assets, TASS was told by the FAS press office.

“There was no application, but the complaint has been received,” the FAS spokesperson said.

On February 29, Rosneft’s spokesperson Mikhail Leontyev told TASS that the company had filed an application to the Federal Antimonopoly Service for permission to bid for Alrosa's gas assets in the auction and at the same time submitted a complaint to the FAS disagreeing with the auction's terms.

Mikhail Leontyev explained that Rosneft had sent the application intentionally so that nobody could put the blame on the company for failing to file the application in time saying that Rosneft was trying to disagree with the auction terms because it had missed the application deadline.

However, the FAS could not confirm they had an application and complaint from Rosneft at that time.

Besides, Rosneft asked the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Property Management Agency to change the terms of the auction for the sale of Alrosa's gas assets as these - according to Rosneft - were not in line with international standards, while the lack of full information about the operations to be sold carried risks for bidders. Rosneft also sent a request to the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use to get confirmation regarding the actual geological quality of Alrosa's gas assets put up for sale.

However, Alrosa said that it had submitted all the pertinent financial and technical information to the prospect bidders at the auction and did not expect that the auction terms would be changed upon Rosneft’s request.

Alrosa has announced an auction for its gas assets and it is to be held on February 19, 2018. One-hundred-percent stakes in Geotransgaz and in Urengoy Gas Company are to be sold as one lot with a starting price of 30 billion rubles.

Geotransgaz and the Urengoy Gas Company are producing natural gas and gas condensate in the Beregovoy and Ust-Yamsoveisky license areas in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.

Alrosa purchased these companies in 2005-2007 to diversify its business. In 2009, in the midst of a financial crisis, Alrosa sold 90 percent of both companies to VTB’s units for $620 mn and then bought them back three years later for $1 bn.



