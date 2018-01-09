Global gold-backed ETFs added 5.3t valued $101 mn in December: WGC

The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...

Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...