Global gold-backed ETFs added 5.3t valued $101 mn in December: WGC

In December, global gold-backed ETFs increased their holdings by 5.3t (US$101mn, 10bp AUM) to 2,363t, as per a press note from WGC.
Global net inflows were spread across Europe, North America and Asia. Investors added 5.1t (US$46mn, 10bp AUM) of gold through funds listed in Europe. North America had inflows of 0.6t (US$40mn, 8bp AUM), breaking a 2-month decline. Asian funds gained 0.8t (US$56mn, 2% AUM), while ETFs in other regions lost 1t (US$41mn, 2% AUM).
In Europe, Xetra-Gold added 4.7t (US$141mn, 2% AUM), making it the best performer globally. UBS ETF CHF hedged added 1.1t (US$41mn, 4% AUM). db Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC added 1.1t (US$32mn, 2% AUM). Source Physical Gold ETC led global outflows losing 3.6t (US$135mn, 3% AUM).
In North America, iShares Gold Trust added 2.1t (US$88mn, 88bp AUM). This was countered by outflows of 2t from SPDR® Gold Shares (US$67mn, 19bp AUM). Huaan Yifu Gold ETF in China, led Asian inflows, adding 0.6t (US$24mn, 3%).
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished