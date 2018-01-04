Bashneft applied for gas assets of Alrosa

(Vedomosti) - Bashneft (part of Rosneft) filed a petition with Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to participate in the auction for Alrosa's gas assets, the TASS news agency reported citing a Rosneft spokesperson. "Today we submitted an application for the purchase of assets on behalf of Bashneft," he said.

The spokesperson of Rosneft specified that the FAS had received similar applications from the company’s other subsidiaries - RN-Holding and RN-Gas - on December 29. Earlier, the FAS said it had not received any documents from Rosneft for participation in the auction.

Alrosa appointed the auction for the sale of 100% of shares issued by Geotransgaz and Urengoy Gas Company for February 19, saying that these assets were to be sold as a single lot at an initial price of 30 billion rubles. Rosneft had already filed a complaint to the FAS regarding the terms of the auction: the company believes that they do not comply with international standards, while the lack of complete information about the assets carries risks for the buyers. Besides Rosneft, these assets are applied for by Novatek and OOO Status, an offshoot of Gazprombank.

Alrosa consolidated a 100-percent stake in Geotransgaz and Urengoy Gas Company in the spring of 2012, having bought out 90% of their shares for $ 1,037 billion from VTB Capital and 10% from Metropol for $ 100 million. In the same year, the company entered into an agreement of intent with OAO Zarubezhneft, which provided for the sale of 25% plus one share of Geotransgaz and a 26-percent stake in the Urengoy Gas Company with the possibility of increasing the shareholding to a controlling stake in mid-2013. The deal on the sale of Zarubezhneft's blocking shares was planned based on the valuation of gas assets to the tune of $ 1 billion, but it did not take place.

After that, Alrosa entered into an agreement with Rosneft to sell the gas companies for $ 1.38 billion by the end of 2013. The parties entered into an appropriate agreement. But Rosneft, having familiarized with the data on the gas deposits’ reserves, found the offered price too high. The companies agreed to drill additional wells at the gas fields to determine the level of reserves, after which the negotiations stopped.



