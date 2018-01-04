Exclusive
The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE
Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...
Yesterday
Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins
Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...
04 january 2018
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players
The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...
25 december 2017
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
Bashneft applied for gas assets of Alrosa
The spokesperson of Rosneft specified that the FAS had received similar applications from the company’s other subsidiaries - RN-Holding and RN-Gas - on December 29. Earlier, the FAS said it had not received any documents from Rosneft for participation in the auction.
Alrosa appointed the auction for the sale of 100% of shares issued by Geotransgaz and Urengoy Gas Company for February 19, saying that these assets were to be sold as a single lot at an initial price of 30 billion rubles. Rosneft had already filed a complaint to the FAS regarding the terms of the auction: the company believes that they do not comply with international standards, while the lack of complete information about the assets carries risks for the buyers. Besides Rosneft, these assets are applied for by Novatek and OOO Status, an offshoot of Gazprombank.
Alrosa consolidated a 100-percent stake in Geotransgaz and Urengoy Gas Company in the spring of 2012, having bought out 90% of their shares for $ 1,037 billion from VTB Capital and 10% from Metropol for $ 100 million. In the same year, the company entered into an agreement of intent with OAO Zarubezhneft, which provided for the sale of 25% plus one share of Geotransgaz and a 26-percent stake in the Urengoy Gas Company with the possibility of increasing the shareholding to a controlling stake in mid-2013. The deal on the sale of Zarubezhneft's blocking shares was planned based on the valuation of gas assets to the tune of $ 1 billion, but it did not take place.
After that, Alrosa entered into an agreement with Rosneft to sell the gas companies for $ 1.38 billion by the end of 2013. The parties entered into an appropriate agreement. But Rosneft, having familiarized with the data on the gas deposits’ reserves, found the offered price too high. The companies agreed to drill additional wells at the gas fields to determine the level of reserves, after which the negotiations stopped.