Indian companies look to set up diamond manufacturing units in Russia

As per media reports, Indian diamond companies are planning to set up manufacturing units in Russia for easy access to rough diamonds from ALROSA. This reason is attributed to the Indian government not coming up with a tax structure to enable the country’s diamond trade to directly purchase rough diamonds from the special notified zone (SNZ) at Mumbai’s Bharat Diamond Bourse.

The Indian diamond manufacturers currently view the diamonds from miners at the SNZ, but make trips to Antwerp, Dubai, etc., to procure the goods increasing their transaction cost. Therefore, it is suggested that the Indian government should formulate a tax structure in line with the carat tax of Belgium for the miners.

While miners want the Indian government to adopt a tax structure on the lines of Belgium, the Indian tax authorities want to consider advance pricing arrangement to fix tax rate. However, miners are not in favour of such a tax structure as it will mean a loss of revenue during low demand periods.

