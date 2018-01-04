Sarine's 'Galaxy' scans over 10 mn rough diamonds in 2017

Today

Sarine Technologies Ltd's Galaxy® inclusion mapping systems have scanned a record number of over 10 mn diamonds in 2017, says a press note from the company.

In addition, the company has announced that it has further stepped up its enforcement initiatives against the fraudulent use of its Galaxy® inclusion mapping technology.

Galatea, part of the Sarine group of companies, is taking action against a manufacturer in Surat, India for its deliberate under-reporting of rough stone weights and subsequent underpayment of amounts owed to Galatea.

David Block, CEO-Sarine said: “In 2017, our loyal customer base has again clearly expressed its confidence in our Galaxy® systems by significantly increasing the use of the technology in the manufacturing processes. The new Meteorite™ system, targeting the smaller diamonds market, will be launched shortly, and additional upgrades based on further technological breakthroughs are planned for release later in 2018. At the same time, the Sarine Group is taking proactive and aggressive actions aimed at protecting our intellectual property against those engaged in the use of infringing products and services or any other fraudulent use of our technologies."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished




