The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE

Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...

Today

Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins

Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...

04 january 2018

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

Sarine's 'Galaxy' scans over 10 mn rough diamonds in 2017

Today
News

Sarine Technologies Ltd's Galaxy® inclusion mapping systems have scanned a record number of over 10 mn diamonds in 2017, says a press note from the company.
In addition, the company has announced that it has further stepped up its enforcement initiatives against the fraudulent use of its Galaxy® inclusion mapping technology.
Galatea, part of the Sarine group of companies, is taking action against a manufacturer in Surat, India for its deliberate under-reporting of rough stone weights and subsequent underpayment of amounts owed to Galatea.
David Block, CEO-Sarine said: “In 2017, our loyal customer base has again clearly expressed its confidence in our Galaxy® systems by significantly increasing the use of the technology in the manufacturing processes. The new Meteorite™ system, targeting the smaller diamonds market, will be launched shortly, and additional upgrades based on further technological breakthroughs are planned for release later in 2018. At the same time, the Sarine Group is taking proactive and aggressive actions aimed at protecting our intellectual property against those engaged in the use of infringing products and services or any other fraudulent use of our technologies."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

