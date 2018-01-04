Login
04 january 2018

UAE's gold and jewellery sales hit due to higher prices and VAT

Today
UAE’s gold and jewellery sales have declined since the start of the year. Leading retailers have confirmed sales declines in volume terms by more than half of what it used to be in the fourth quarter of 2017. The average daily sales are currently at about 500g to 1kg of gold including in jewellery form as against the 2-3kg before the New Year, according to media reports.
During Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) in December 2017, leading retailers were averaging between 7 and 12kg each day across their store networks. However, since January 1, apart from the 5 per cent VAT on gold jewellery, bullion prices also went up, lowering demand in the UAE. According to observers, though some amount of drop in consumer demand was expected because of the VAT, changes in the international bullion prices played a large part.
Currently, most jewellery retailers have refrained from absorbing VAT and are focusing on payments through installments and promotions. While some retailers have announced limited-time VAT-free campaigns, a few have promised to absorb VAT charges as well.
VAT’s impact on diamond jewellery purchases is still being assessed. But it is believed that 5 percent will not have a major effect on diamond jewellery. The margins in the diamond industry are marginally higher than for gold and a retailer will be able to absorb the 5 percent VAT if need be.
According to market sources, there is no clarity on the VAT on loose or rough diamonds till date and there are no sales of these items currently till further clarification is available.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

