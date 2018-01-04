Exclusive
The Exchange plays a significant role in the global jewellery industry - Li Zhiwei, General Manager, GDGJE
Li Zhiwei, has been engaged in the Gems and Jewellery development management in China’s government department for the past 30 years. He served as Vice Chairman of Gems and Jewelry Association of China for more than 10 years and has effectively pushed...
Today
Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins
Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...
04 january 2018
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players
The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...
25 december 2017
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
Russia's Rosneft, in U-turn, plans to bid for Alrosa's gas assets
"Rosneft has filed a request to FAS (the Federal Anti-Monopoly service) for the purchase of Alrosa's gas assets," Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said on Friday.
The move represents a U-turn for Rosneft, which said on Thursday it was unlikely to participate. The company had said the conditions were not transparent enough and did not give potential buyers enough time to prepare their bids.
The company did not explain the reason for the change of heart. Leontyev told Reuters the company still does not agree with the auction's conditions.
Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds, plans to sell its gas assets in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region in an auction on Feb. 19 with a starting price of 30 billion roubles ($519 million).
Any potential deal at the auction is subject to the Anti-Monopoly Service's approval. The Anti-Monopoly Service said it had yet to receive any requests from Rosneft.
Russia will mark New Year holidays from Jan. 1 to 8. Under the terms of the auction, a 21-billion-rouble deposit must be paid by Jan. 10.
Rosneft has said that the number of remaining working days did not leave enough time to make a decision and submit the deposit.
Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek has said it is interested in buying Alrosa's gas fields. The Finance Ministry has said that seven bidders were expected to take part in the auction.