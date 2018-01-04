Zim doubles diamond output, to auction stockpile in Q1

Today

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) said it produced 1,8 million carats last year from 961 000 carats in 2016.

This was, however, far from the 2,5 million carats that former mines minister Walter Chidhakwa said, last June, Zimbabwe had targeted for 2017.

Company chief executive Moris Mpofu was quoted by the national broadcaster, ZBC, as saying that they were now ready to return to the market by the first quarter having stopped selling diamonds in February 2017.

He said ZCDC – with the help of Botswana – had put in place appropriate systems for sorting and evaluation.

Zimbabwe’s finance ministry indicated last May that it would take control of diamonds produced in Marange and Chimanimani having capitalised ZCDC to the tune of $80 million through the central bank.

Marange produced 12 million carats in a single year, at its peak, since mining commenced in 2006.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



