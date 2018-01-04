Angola’s Lulo continues to recover large diamonds – Lucapa

The latest recoveries included a 103 carat light brown diamond and an 83 carat Type IIa diamond.
Both were recovered from Mining Block 8.
Lucapa said the 103 carat diamond was the ninth 100 carat-plus diamond recovered to date from Lulo, the largest being the Angolan record 404 carat 4th February stone that was sold for $16 million in 2016.
Lucapa said the latest recoveries show the special nature and potential of the Lulo resource.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished