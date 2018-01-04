Login
Mountain Province diamond prices decline due to smaller goods offered at auction

Mountain Province diamond prices realized during the tenth diamond sale fell as the company offered smaller stones during auction.
According to the company, recently it sold 364,000 carats of rough diamonds at an average price of $53 per carat, for a total of $19.1 million as compared to $66 per carat, or $19 million in November sales cycle.
Realized average value per carat fell due to the nature of the fancies and specials bidding process with the company’s joint venture partner, De Beers Canada. During each production split from Gahcho Kué mine conducted approximately every five weeks, the winning party markets 100% of these special diamonds.
Mountain Province holds a 49% share in the Gahcho Kué, while De Beers owns the remaining 51%.
David Whittle, the company’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “After a successful first year of operations, Mountain Province anticipates a strong start to the new year. We have a robust product offering available for our first tender sale of 2018, and the parcel of fancies and specials from the last production split of 2017 is characterized by large, high value and attractive stones. We look forward to bringing them to sale over the coming months.”


